Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury

Fatawu’s injury came in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday after the 20-year-old had featured in all 11 league games for City this season.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 18:05 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Fatawu's loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help Leicester win promotion from the Championship.
Fatawu's loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help Leicester win promotion from the Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fatawu’s loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help Leicester win promotion from the Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leicester City’s Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty, the Premier League club’s manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

Fatawu’s injury came in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday after the 20-year-old had featured in all 11 league games for City this season.

“It’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury that is going to rule him out for the rest of the season,” Cooper told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home game with Chelsea.

“So a real blow, first and foremost for him, being a young player and having an injury as serious as an ACL is.”

Fatawu’s loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help Leicester win promotion from the Championship, but he now becomes the latest of several players in European football to suffer an ACL injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi and Juventus defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have all been sidelined with the injury.

ALSO READ: Dortmund coach Sahin relieved as injury list shortens ahead of Freiburg game

“Albeit, it can be quite common in sport and in particular football, but it’s still a serious injury,” Cooper said.

“For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us as well.

Leicester forward Jordan Ayew was also injured in the same game for Ghana, but Cooper is more optimistic about his recovery time.

“It’s not a serious injury, as it might have been reported locally in Ghana,” Cooper said.

“The hope is that he may be available on the weekend but it’s a little bit inconclusive on that at the moment.”

Leicester is 15th in the standings with 10 points while Chelsea is third with 19. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

