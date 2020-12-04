Leicester's Rodgers defends Soyuncu selection after injury blow

Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu suffered a recurrence of a groin injury against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday but manager Brendan Rodgers said he had not been rushed back into action.

The Turkey international, who had been out since October, was one of three City players returning from injury issues in Ukraine along with Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi.

But Soyuncu's comeback lasted just 16 minutes as he limped off after making a covering run across the pitch to pick up a loose ball.

“He went through all the protocols with the medical team and was fine,” Rodgers told reporters.

“He's been training for quite a long period. This was a chance to put him in. He was motivated and ready to play.

“But it looks like he overstretched his groin a touch and he felt a twinge, so we'll need to analyse that when we get back on Friday.”

Leicester's hopes of sealing top spot in Group G with a game to spare were dashed as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored an 84th-minute winner in Zaporizhia.