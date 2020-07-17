Football EPL EPL Rodgers backs Leicester to 'create more history' with top-four finish A top-four finish will ensure a place in Europe's elite club competition but with Manchester United trailing Leicester only on goal difference Rodgers said it was no time to relax. Reuters 17 July, 2020 09:38 IST Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. (File Photo) - REUTERS Reuters 17 July, 2020 09:38 IST Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his team can “create some more history” by sealing Champions League qualification for a second time after Thursday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United kept it in the driving seat for fourth spot.A top-four finish will ensure a place in Europe's elite club competition but with Manchester United trailing Leicester only on goal difference Rodgers said it was no time to relax.“If you go back a year, when we were setting our goals for the season, our main goal was could we break into the top six,” Rodgers told reporters.READ| Premier League: Man Utd, Leicester stay in hunt for top-four places with big wins “That was going to be a monumental challenge for us because of the competition, the clubs and budgets that are ahead of us.“But together, we've been able to do that, and we've done it as a collective. Now they've achieved that goal, we've got two more games to go, and let's see if we can go and create some more history.”Leicester, which won the title in 2015-16, takes on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and finishes the campaign by hosting United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos