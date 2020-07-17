EPL

Rodgers backs Leicester to 'create more history' with top-four finish

A top-four finish will ensure a place in Europe's elite club competition but with Manchester United trailing Leicester only on goal difference Rodgers said it was no time to relax.

17 July, 2020 09:38 IST
Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. (File Photo)   -  REUTERS

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his team can “create some more history” by sealing Champions League qualification for a second time after Thursday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United kept it in the driving seat for fourth spot.

A top-four finish will ensure a place in Europe's elite club competition but with Manchester United trailing Leicester only on goal difference Rodgers said it was no time to relax.

“If you go back a year, when we were setting our goals for the season, our main goal was could we break into the top six,” Rodgers told reporters.

“That was going to be a monumental challenge for us because of the competition, the clubs and budgets that are ahead of us.

“But together, we've been able to do that, and we've done it as a collective. Now they've achieved that goal, we've got two more games to go, and let's see if we can go and create some more history.”

Leicester, which won the title in 2015-16, takes on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and finishes the campaign by hosting United.

