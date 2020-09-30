Football EPL EPL Leicester agrees to sign centre back Fofana from St Etienne St Etienne's statement did not give a transfer fee for Wesley Forfana but said it was the biggest the club had ever received for a player. Reuters 30 September, 2020 10:36 IST Wesley Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May 2019 and made 17 Ligue 1 starts for the club. - Getty Images Reuters 30 September, 2020 10:36 IST Premier League Leicester City has agreed to sign French central defender Wesley Fofana from St Etienne, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.St Etienne's statement did not give a transfer fee but said it was the biggest the club had ever received for a player and that it was compelled to accept the “exceptional” offer due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ| Suarez and Costa different players but can play together, says Simeone British media said the fee for Fofana, 19, was around 32 million pounds ($41.13 million).Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May 2019 and made 17 Ligue 1 starts for the club, also helping the side reach last season's Coupe de France final where they lost 1-0 to Paris St Germain. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos