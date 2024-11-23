Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, LEI 0-1 CHE: Premier League updates, first-half underway

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Leicester City vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the King Power Stadium.

LIVE SCORE

LINEUPS

Leicester City

Chelsea

PREVIEW

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is excited to tackle his former club Leicester City, who he guided into the Premier League last season, but the London side will be without its captain Reece James who has been sidelined with injury yet again.

Maresca joined Leicester in June last year following the club’s relegation to the second tier in the 2022-23 season and helped the side bounce back to the top flight as it was crowned champion in the 44-year-old’s first term in charge.

Maresca said captain James, who has made only four appearances this season after struggling with a hamstring injury, is unavailable after suffering a setback this week.

Chelsea is third in the standings with 19 points from 11 games and will face a Leicester side languishing in 15th place but Maresca said it cannot take Steve Cooper’s side for granted.

“It’s not an easy game. We can see it is always complicated, no matter where the teams are in the table. We are going to make sure we are focused and prepared. We will prepare to win in the best way,” Maresca said.

-REUTERS

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO