Leicester defender Evans close to signing new contract, says Rodgers

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is in talks to extend his contract with the Premier League club and a deal could be finalised in the next few days, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 87 appearances in all competitions following his arrival from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 and was instrumental in Leicester's fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Evans' contract expires at the end of the current campaign and British media had linked him with a return to Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles.

"I'm hearing from the club it's pretty close," Rodgers said. "So we're very hopeful that, very soon, we'll be able to finalise that deal.

"It could be sooner than the new year, we'll have to wait and see. But I know the representatives of Jonny and the club are very close. If it's this year, that's great, if not, it'll be very early in the new year."

Leicester is second in the table on 27 points, four adrift of champion Liverpool. It hosts Manchester United on Saturday.