List of Premier League teams to score five goals in first half of a game

Arsenal moved to second place in the points table after a commanding 5-2 win over West Ham, thereby becoming the third away side to score five goals in the first half of a Premier League game.

In the league’s history, starting from 1992, there have been a total of 15 instances where a time has netted five teams in the first 45 minutes of a match.

At the London Stadium on Saturday, the Gunners began scoring after Bukayo Saka curled in the ball from a corner kick to find a leaping Gabriel Magalhaes, who headed home to put the visitor ahead in the 10th minute.

Just before the 30-minute mark, Saka turned provider once again to play the ball across the face of the goal for Leandro Trossard, for whom the chance was a tap-in.

Martin Odegaard tripled Arsenal’s lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute before Trossard found Kai Havertz with a long ball after which the German prevailed over the opposition ‘keeper in a one-on-one.

Saka got himself on the scoresheet after he converted from the penalty spot during first half’s stoppage time, to complete Arsenal’s five-goal haul in the match.

Interestingly, this was the second time the Mikel Arteta’s men put five past their opponents in 2024. The first time was at Sheffield United when Arsenal beat the side 0-6 in March.