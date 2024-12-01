 />
LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?

Man City supporters will be concerned about Haaland’s recent form and his poor record against the Reds.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 16:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City's Champions League game against Feyenoord.
Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City’s Champions League game against Feyenoord. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City’s Champions League game against Feyenoord. | Photo Credit: AP

Erling Haaland is among the feared strikers in world football and has an enviable record. Since his move to Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has scored 107 goals in 116 matches, including a 52-goal debut season.

With Haaland leading the charge, City have won numerous trophies: back-to-back Premier League titles, a Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup.

But of late, City and Haaland have found the going tough. City is winless in its last six matches with five losses and a draw, while Haaland has scored just thrice in those outings for Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens.

In fact, after a devastating start to the season, where he scored 10 goals in five matches, he has found the net just twice in seven games.

READ | Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head record

Ahead of City’s visit to Anfield to face league-leader Liverpool, City supporters will be concerned about his recent form and his poor record against the Reds.

In seven matches for City against Liverpool, the Norwegian has scored just once in seven matches, which came in the League Cup in 2022-23.

He has also played against Liverpool for RB Salzburg in the 2019-20 Champions League. In the two matches in the group stage, Haaland record a goal in the 3-4 defeat at Anfield.

