Football EPL EPL Liverpool beats Chelsea in eight-goal thriller The result means Liverpool won 18 of its 19 league games at home in the campaign, with the only blemish being its 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month. Reuters LIVERPOOL 23 July, 2020 03:05 IST Naby Keita battles for possession with Jorginho (L) and Mateo Kovacic at Anfield. - Getty Images Reuters LIVERPOOL 23 July, 2020 03:05 IST Newly-crowned champion Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure it went an entire Premier League season unbeaten at home.Naby Keita opened the scoring with a thunderous effort, Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a curling free kick and it added another through Georginio Wijnaldum's half-volley from close range, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.Roberto Firmino restored the three-goal advantage in the 55th minute but Chelsea then scored through Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic to threaten a dramatic comeback before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the result beyond doubt for the host.AS IT HAPPENED | Liverpool 5-3 ChelseaThe result means Liverpool won 18 of its 19 league games at home in the campaign, with the only blemish being its 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month. It moved onto 96 points, one shy of the club record it set when finishing runner-up last season.Defeat left Chelsea with 63 points, still one point short of guaranteeing a place in next seasons Champions League after slipping to fourth earlier on Wednesday when Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos