Liverpool beats Chelsea in eight-goal thriller

Newly-crowned champion Liverpool geared up to lift the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea in a goal feast at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure it went an entire Premier League season unbeaten at home.

Naby Keita opened the scoring with a thunderous effort, Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a curling free kick and it added another through Georginio Wijnaldum's half-volley from close range, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

Roberto Firmino restored the three-goal advantage in the 55th minute but Chelsea then scored through Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic to threaten a dramatic comeback before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the result beyond doubt for the host.

AS IT HAPPENED | Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

The result means Liverpool won 18 of its 19 league games at home in the campaign, with the only blemish being its 1-1 draw with Burnley earlier this month. It moved onto 96 points, one shy of the club record it set when finishing runner-up last season.

Defeat left Chelsea with 63 points, still one point short of guaranteeing a place in next seasons Champions League after slipping to fourth earlier on Wednesday when Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United.