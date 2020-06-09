Football EPL EPL Lallana signs short-term Liverpool extension Adam Lallana was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired on June 30 but will now see out the remaining nine matches of the campaign. Reuters 09 June, 2020 21:05 IST Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons and has featured in 15 league games during the current campaign. - Getty Images Reuters 09 June, 2020 21:05 IST Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension to stay at Anfield for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Lallana, 32, was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expired on June 30 but will now see out the remaining nine matches of the campaign with Jurgen Klopp's side as it aims to secure its first league title since 1990.The 2019-20 season is set to restart after a lengthy hiatus enforced by the COVID-19 outbreak, with Liverpool facing Everton in its first match back on June 21.“I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season it means a lot to me and my family," England international Lallana told the club's website.“I feel in my time at Liverpool I've always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I've made.READ | League One and League Two clubs vote to keep pro-rel if season is curtailed “I think this one fits into that category as well, so I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people.”Lallana, who joined from Southampton in 2014, has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons and has featured in 15 league games during the current campaign.“I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it,” said Klopp. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos