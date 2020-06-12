Football EPL EPL Liverpool thrashes Blackburn in warm-up friendly Liverpool, which is 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, will restart its campaign against Everton on June 21. Reuters Liverpool 12 June, 2020 08:31 IST Liverpool played Blackburn Rovers in a closed doors friendly at Anfield. - Twitter/LFC Reuters Liverpool 12 June, 2020 08:31 IST Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in a friendly behind closed doors at Anfield on Thursday as Jurgen Klopp's side stepped up its preparations for the Premier League restart next week.First-team regulars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip got their names on the scoresheet along with Takumi Minamino and youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson in a convincing win over the Championship side.Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and left back Andy Robertson were left out of the squad as a precaution but Klopp was satisfied with how his players responded.“We didn't have enough first-team players,” Klopp told the club's website. “So that's why we decided to let three players go for 60 minutes. That's OK. It looked really good, pretty much from the beginning.READ | Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols “In the first game, we don't have to be football-wise on our highest level, but we need to show that we are ready for competition, that we are ready to defend, that we are ready to find solutions.”Liverpool, which is 25 points clear at the top of the standings and on the verge of clinching its first league title in 30 years, will restart its campaign against local rival Everton at Goodison Park on June 21.Klopp's side will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos