Liverpool's legendary manager Bob Paisley to return to Anfield via AI

Liverpool's legendary manager Bob Paisley will once again walk on the Anfield pitch on his 100th birth anniversary, thanks to artificial intelligence.

The club's chief sponsor Standard Chartered Bank worked closely with Paisley's family to recreate his late manager's presence inside Anfield and the locker room. The new campaign named ‘Project Red Stand’ was created using voice modulation, artificial imagery and computer-generated imagery (CGI) to depict Paisley.

The Project Red Stand, a series of five films, will see Paisley walk on the Anfield pitch, tell unheard stories alongside Liverpool's all-time top scorer Ian Rush, interact with the current first team players and provide a rallying call with current Reds manager Jürgen Klopp.

“It’s been an incredible process to see how this technology works, and also very moving. My grandchildren never got the chance to meet Dad in person, so this is a nice way of showing them who he was and what he meant to people. The whole family is really happy with the result,” Paisley's son, Graham, said of the recreation technology.

Bob Paisley was at the helm of Liverpool between 1974-1983 during which he won twenty trophies in just nine seasons, including three European Cups and six First Division titles.

Ian Rush, Paisley's most famous signing, was happy to be a part of the process.

“Bob Paisley was in my opinion the greatest manager, football has ever seen. He made my career and it’s an honour to work with Standard Chartered and be a part of bringing him into 2019," Rush said.

The Project Stand Red films will be released between, November 2019 – January 2020.