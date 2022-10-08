Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp backs Nunez ahead of Sunday’s Arsenal game

08 October, 2022 09:07 IST
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Rangers - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 4, 2022 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez reacts after being substituted REUTERS/Phil Noble | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed forward Darwin Nunez to find his goal-scoring touch, urging the Uruguay international to show composure while finishing off chances.

Nunez has had a slow start at Liverpool, scoring two goals and getting one assist in the eight games he has played since joining the club from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($73.06 million) in the close season.

The 23-year-old also served a three-game suspension after he was sent off for an apparent head-butt on his home debut.

"I think he said himself he feels the pressure," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "He has to calm himself down.

"You can see the movements are exceptional, and if you would see him finishing in training you would think, 'My God.' But in the games, obviously (he is) in a bit in a rush.

"He needs to calm down just in the moment to use his full range of finishing, but it's not something – as a striker, you just have to feel that. Then it will go from there. So, not to change, just to keep going."

Liverpool is ninth in the Premier League on 10 points after seven games. It plays away to league leader Arsenal on Sunday. ($1 = 1.0266 euros)

