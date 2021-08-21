Liverpool 1-0 Burnley LIVE: Jota's header gives Liverpool lead

Welcome to Sportstar's live commentary for the Liverpool vs Burnley Premier League 2021-22 encounter on Saturday. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the Anfield Stadium.

26' GOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

23' CORNER - Van Dijk's header goes just over the Burnley goal.

22' The match is slowly picking up pace now. An attempt by Salah at Pope' near post but the English goalkeeper palms it out for a Liverpool corner.

20' SAVE - a quick response by Burnley and McNeil takes a shot at goal. Alisson saves it to keep Liverpool ahead.

18' GOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Liverpool 1-0 Burnley - a perfect cross from Tsimikas finds Jota in the box who places his header to Pope's far post.

16' A swift counter-attack by Burnley allows Gundmundsson to take the ball on the right side and put it into the Liverpool box. No harm done to Liverpool though.

13' First corner for Liverpool - won by Elliott. Corner taken by Alexander-Arnold but fails to find any Liverpool head in the box and it has been cleared away safely by Burnley.

11' Van Dijk tries to give a long pass from his own half to Trent Alexander Arnold for a quick counter but Charlie Taylor is upto the task and heads the ball out for a Liverpool throw-in.

9' Gudmundsson is down just outside the Liverpool box after a shoulder-to-shoulder contact with Liverpool's Greek defender Tsimikas.

8' No concrete shot on target by either team so far.

6' Beautiful footwork by Henderson to put Alexander-Arnold through on the right flank. Alexander-Arnold tries to put the ball into the box but it has been well blocked by the Burnley defender. The last touch came from the Liverpool defender and hence it is a goal kick for the Clarets.

4' Goal-line clearance by Alexander-Arnold to stop McNeil's shot and soon after, the offside flag has been raised.

3' Free kick for Liverpool after a foul on the 18-year-old debutant midfielder Harvey Elliott on the right flank. Alexander-Arnold put the box into the Burnley box but Jota's header has gone wide.

2' An early attempt to put Chris Wood through for a one-on-one against Alisson by Burnley but easily caught by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

1' KICK-OFF!!!

17:00 IST - AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!

16:55 IST - The players have come out of the dugout and been received with "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Liverpool supporters. Anfield is alive and singing after being forced to stay quiet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

16:45 IST - Look who's back at Anfield!

After missing almost the entire 2020-21 campaign, defender Virgil Van Djik (R) is back for Liverpool this season. - REUTERS

16:30 IST - Some stats by OptaJoe worth looking at!

Burnley last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in 1894-95 and 1896-97.

Liverpool have lost its first home league match in just three of the last 55 seasons and have won its first league game at Anfield in each of the last eight.

Mo Salah was involved in nine of Liverpool’s 19 shots against Norwich on the opening day (5 shots, 4 chances created). No player was involved in more of his side's attempts in the first round.

16:15 IST - After 528 days, Anfield welcomes the fans once again!

LINE-UPS

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson (GK), Virgil van Dijk, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Henderson (c), Elliott, Mane, Salah, Jota

Subs: Adrian (GK), Kelleher (GK), Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Firmino, Minamino

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope (GK), Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee (c), Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey (GK), Norris (GK), Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Richardson, Rodriguez

Coach: Sean Dyche

Preview

Liverpool will look to avenge last season's streak-breaking home defeat when it faces Burnley at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's Burnley had beaten Liverpool 1-0 in January this year courtesy of an 83rd minute penalty by Ashley Barnes to end its 68-match unbeaten run at Anfield.

However, Jurgen Klopp's team is currently in red hot form with six consecutive league wins including its season opening 3-0 victory against Norwich City.

On the other hand, Burnley has lost its last four games including a 1-2 defeat at home against Brighton and Hove Albion in its first match of the 2021-22 campaign.