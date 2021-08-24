Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson signs contract until 2026

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has signed a long-term contract extension till 2026 at Anfield, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Scotland captain joined the Reds in 2017 from Hull City and has made 177 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup. He also helped the team win the Premier League after 30 years.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible, and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family,” he told the club website.

“We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club, and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

Robertson joins four of his team members, who are also extending their stay at the club. They are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Roberston missed the opening games after picking up an injury in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool is currently third in the table with two wins in its opening two games. It faces Chelsea on August 28, which is level on points but ahead on goal difference.