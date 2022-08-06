Premier League

Liverpool and Fulham share points in opening Premier League match after 2-2 draw

Liverpool shared the spoils with Fulham in its opening Premier League match after playing out a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
LONDON 06 August, 2022 18:59 IST
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring its first goal with Mohamed Salah 

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring its first goal with Mohamed Salah  | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra 

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the sides' opening game of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The home side took the lead on 32 minutes when it broke down the right, and Kenny Tete's cross was met by the bustling Mitrovic, who out-jumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home.

Luis Diaz came close to levelling a few minutes later, flashing a shot across the face of the goal, but the ball bounced back off the far post as last season's runners-up struggled to deal with Fulham's physicality in the opening 45 minutes.

Fulham almost doubled its advantage in the 57th minute as the ball was worked out to the right and Neeskens Kebano unleashed a thunderous shot that smacked off the far post.

Tipped to be among the title challengers again this year, Liverpool's fortunes turned with the introduction of new signing Nunez in the second half, and the Uruguayan wasted no time in showing why Liverpool paid Benfica an initial €75 million for his services.

Nunez tried to tee up his strike partners shortly after coming on before levelling with a brilliant flicked finish just after the hour mark.

Despite having barely threatened after the break, Fulham was soon back in front as Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals in 44 Championship games last season, was tripped in the box by Virgil van Dijk, and the striker stepped up to stroke home from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

However, Liverpool refused to capitulate and Salah put them level again, poking home from close range. Jordan Henderson almost grabbed all three points for the visitors with a stoppage-time strike but his shot came back off the crossbar.

