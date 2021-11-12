Football EPL EPL Liverpool's Salah named Premier League's Player of the Month for October Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October for his scintillating performance which included five goals and four assists. Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 18:47 IST FILE PHOTO: Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October for his scintillating performance which included five goals and four assists. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 18:47 IST Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October for his scintillating performance which included five goals and four assists. His five goals included a hat-trick scored during the 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.Salah also win the Goal of the Month award for his brilliant solo effort which involved dribbling past three Manchester City players before twisting and turning past Aymeric Laporte to finish the move during the 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield. There could only be one winner...@MoSalah is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/RRfJDVz8ke— Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2021 Salah is the first winner of the Player and Goal award in the same month since Jesse Lingard did so with West Ham in April 2021.Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel won the Manager of the Month award for the Blues' four wins in four games. Chelsea started the month by beating Southampton 3-1 at home. It then defeated Brentford 1-0 away before thrashing Norwich 7-0. Chelsea finished the month with another clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Newcastle United.Tuchel won the prize for the second time, having first done so in March 2021. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :