Liverpool's Salah named Premier League's Player of the Month for October

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October for his scintillating performance which included five goals and four assists.

His five goals included a hat-trick scored during the 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah also win the Goal of the Month award for his brilliant solo effort which involved dribbling past three Manchester City players before twisting and turning past Aymeric Laporte to finish the move during the 2-2 draw against Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield.

Salah is the first winner of the Player and Goal award in the same month since Jesse Lingard did so with West Ham in April 2021.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel won the Manager of the Month award for the Blues' four wins in four games. Chelsea started the month by beating Southampton 3-1 at home. It then defeated Brentford 1-0 away before thrashing Norwich 7-0. Chelsea finished the month with another clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Tuchel won the prize for the second time, having first done so in March 2021.