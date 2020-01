Liverpool not greatest team yet, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Liverpool is not the greatest team in Premier League history, highlighting Alex Ferguson's record with the Red Devils.

Liverpool is on track for its first league title since 1990 as Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten Reds top the Premier League by 13 points with games in hand.

The Champions League holder can take another step towards the title when it welcomes rival United to Anfield on Sunday.

However, Solskjaer – who claimed six Premier League trophies and the Champions League as a player under legendary manager Ferguson – insisted longevity is the key to greatness.

READ| Liverpool vs Man Utd: The quickest English title wins within reach for Klopp's men

"If you are taking the long view, the very best teams are the ones who can do it again and again and again," Solskjaer said.

"No one really matches Sir Alex in that respect but I would be the first to admit Jurgen Klopp has done a great job at Liverpool.

"At the moment he seems to know what he’s going to get every time he puts a team out, though we are only just past halfway through the season and there are still a lot of games to go.

READ| Klopp: Impossible to repeat Man Utd's dominance under Ferguson now

"If you look at Liverpool now, they have 33 wins and five draws from their last [their last] 38 [league] games. That's 104 points, so it would have been a more than decent season.

"They are doing well, to say the least, and could win a treble this season but let's see where they are in May. They have a couple of difficult games coming up."

United is fifth, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and 27 points adrift of Liverpool.