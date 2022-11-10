Premier League

Klopp committed to Liverpool regardless of ownership

Reuters
10 November, 2022 12:34 IST
10 November, 2022 12:34 IST
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.. “Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I’m committed to the club, obviously,” says Klopp. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says any potential change in Liverpool’s ownership will not affect his commitment to the club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said any potential change in Liverpool’s ownership will not affect his commitment to the club and downplayed talk of a sale after owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced it would consider new shareholders.

FSG, which completed the takeover of Liverpool for GBP 300 million (USD 342.06 million) in 2010, earlier this week responded to reports of a sale by saying it would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool’s “best interest.”

Harry Kane taken off against Forest due to tiredness, says Tottenham manager Conte

“Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I’m committed to the club, obviously,” Klopp told reporters after Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties in the League Cup.

“As far as I know, they are looking for investors and I thought that makes sense.”

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but Klopp said the circumstances were different. “They (FSG) are looking for investors. The situation is completely different: Chelsea had to get sold because their owner was in trouble,” Klopp said.

