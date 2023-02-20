Liverpool Not for sale! Owner FSG gives update on takeover, says will not sell the club

Liverpool owner John Henry has dropped a major hint on the reports of sale of Reds, going on to say the he and his company, Fenway Sports, are not selling the club.

In an interview to the Boston Sports Journal, John Henry said that replied with a stern “No” when asked about FSG’s intentions of selling the club.

However, he said that the group is definitely looking for investors for the Premier League side. “Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes, Will something happen there? I believe so but it won’t be a sale,” Henry said in the interview.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process.

Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?”

More to follow.