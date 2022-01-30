Liverpool signs Luis Diaz from FC Porto

Liverpool has signed Colombian forward Luis Diaz from FC Porto, the Merseyside club announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, Liverpool said, "Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance."

"The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

"Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening.

"He joins Liverpool after two-and-a-half seasons with FC Porto, where he made 125 appearances and scored 41 goals, and will wear the No.23 shirt."