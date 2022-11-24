Liverpool sporting director Ward to leave at end of season

Premier League

Reuters
A view of the Anfield stadium. The club was said to be surprised and disappointed by Ward’s decision to leave and would decide whether to continue with the sporting director model introduced in 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has decided to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, a year after he replaced Michael Edwards in the role, media reported on Thursday.

Liverpool was said to be surprised and disappointed and would decide whether to continue with the sporting director model introduced in 2016. Manager Jurgen Klopp will play a key role in the decision after extending his contract last April to 2026, assuring stability.

The Liverpool Echo said Ward, who was previously at Manchester City, had no plans of immediately joining another club.

Ward’s decision to leave comes as Liverpool’s U.S. owner Fenway Sports Group is considering a possible sale of the club.

Liverpool was the league champion in 2019-20 and has reached the Champions League final three times under Klopp, winning the title in 2019.

