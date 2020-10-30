Football EPL EPL Liverpool's Van Dijk undergoes successful knee surgery Liverpool centre-back had a successful knee surgery after damaging ligaments following a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Reuters 30 October, 2020 18:14 IST Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was injured during the Merseyside derby against Everton. - REUTERS Reuters 30 October, 2020 18:14 IST Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has undergone knee surgery after he damaged knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby against Everton earlier this month, the Premier League club said on Friday.Van Dijk was injured early in the 2-2 draw when he was at the receiving end of a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, which left Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fuming.“The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully,” the club said in a statement.“Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department.” European Super League would destroy Premier League: Wenger The club did not give a time-frame on his return, with the Dutch defender potentially ruled out for the rest of the season due to the nature of the injury.Liverpool, second in the league standings behind Everton on goal difference, plays West Ham United on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos