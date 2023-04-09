Liverpool vs Arsenal, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Premier League

PREVIEW

Mikel Arteta’s relentless Arsenal can already glimpse glory at the end of the path to a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but danger still lurks and Saturday’s trip to Liverpool is the first of a series of critical fixtures.

Arsenal, which leads the table by eight points, also has to visit reigning champion Manchester City, high-flying Newcastle United and host Chelsea but the immediate priority will be addressing its lamentable recent record at Anfield.

Liverpool has won its last six home league clashes with Arsenal, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

And while Jurgen Klopp’s side, sitting down in eighth place and facing the prospect of no European football, are not the powerhouse side it was, it remains more than capable of halting Arsenal’s charge towards the title.

With second-placed Manchester City facing bottom club Southampton on Saturday, the gap is likely to be down to five by the time Arsenal kicks off at Anfield and while that looks like a healthy cushion, defeat would put the title race in City’s hands as it has played one game less than Arteta’s side.

Arsenal has already silenced the doubters who thought they might crack when losing to Manchester City at home in February.

Since then it has won seven consecutive league games, although none against sides of Liverpool’s calibre and completing a first league double over them since 2010 would be a huge psychological boost for the north Londoners.

-Via Reuters

Predicted XI Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

When and where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match kick-off?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, April 9, at the Anfield Stadium.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.