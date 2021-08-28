Premier League LIVE Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: The Reds kick-off the first half; Azpilicueta captains Chelsea in his 300th EPL appearance

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League fixture being played at Anfield, Liverpool.

18' Just as we dished out a stat about Lukaku not getting enough touches, he does well to get away from Van Dijk and put in a cross from the right flank. Not an accurate one though. Liverpool clears.

17' STAT- Romelu Lukaku has had the least number of touches to this point.. which indicates nothing really. All it takes is one chance.

16' Robertson whips one of his trademark crosses towards Salah but Rudiger shielded the ball well from the latter.

13' FOUL- Fabinho fouls N'Golo Kante this time. Not a malicious one but ill-timed. The Brazilian is playing a dangerous game here. He will go into the book if this goes on.

13' A great long ball by Henderson towards a speeding Salah but Mendy anticipated it well and plays the role of the sweeper keeper perfectly. He clears the ball before the Egyptian winger can reach it.

12' The game is wonderfully poised to be a great encounter with pacy end-to-end play. Who will strike first?

11' A brief period of tension as Van Dijk was on the ground but nothing serious. He is up and running.

10' CHANCE- What a ball across the field by Alexander-Arnold. Henderson made a well-timed run but he didn't take the shot on the volley. He tried to cushion it towards Salah but the ball goes out.

9' A brief passage of pressure by Chelsea ends with a corner after Alonso's cross from the left was deflected.

Nothing comes from the set-piece.

7' FOUL- An exquisite touch by Mount to get away from Matip who challenged the Chelsea player. Referee gives a foul but Matip is not happy with the decision.

6' FOUL- Chelsea breaks and Havertz was off with space ahead of him. Fabinho clatters him with a clumsy challenge. Chelsea foul.

4' SHOT- Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot takes a shot from the edge of Chelsea's penalty area. It was not that far off. A diving Mendy most probably had that covered if it was on target.

2' An energetic start with both teams raring to go from the get-go. Liverpool doing well to put Chelsea in pressure inside its box. A brief passage of pressure but Chelsea copes.

1' KICK-OFF!!

10:00 pm- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!

9:45 pm- 15 minutes to kick-off!! Time for... STAT ATTACK!!

Liverpool has lost just two of its last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W6 D5), with the latest defeat coming in March.

Only Manchester United (12) has won more away games against Liverpool (12) than Chelsea (7).

Liverpool has the most shots in the Premier League this season (46) and has the joint-second highest xG along with Manchester City of 4.3. Chelsea, on the other hand, has faced the fewest shots in its opening two games (10) and has the lowest xG against (0.6).

9:30 pm- One of the Premier League's greatest

Today, @CesarAzpi will make his 300th Premier League appearance! #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/YlArF4MhTm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021

9:20 pm- The home team is in the building

The Reds have arrived #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/AXJge4ySve — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021

9:05 pm- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!!

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (C), Elliot; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher (GK), Konate, Thiago, Jota, Keita, Gomez, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy (GK); Azpilicueta (C), Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz; Lukaku

Subs: Kepa (GK), Chilwell, Chalonah, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Match Preview

Liverpool and Chelsea face off in the first heavyweight clash between title contenders of the Premier League season, while Arsenal aims to get off the mark when it visits Manchester City on Saturday.

Arsenal suffered at the hands of Chelsea last weekend as Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut in a 2-0 win for the Blues.

The Belgian, who returned to Stamford Bridge this month for a club record £97 million ($133 million), scored his 114th Premier League goal at the Emirates, but his first for Chelsea after failing to make an impression in his first spell at the club.

READ: Ronaldo's return to United sparks hopes of reviving glory days

Now 28, Lukaku looks the complete package and the final piece needed to turn Thomas Tuchel's European champion into Premier League winner.

Chelsea and Liverpool are two of five teams to take maximum points from two games alongside West Ham, Tottenham and Brighton.

But of the pre-season title favourites, they have already opened up a two-point advantage over Manchester United and three-point lead on Manchester City.

Lukaku faces a much tougher test at a full Anfield with Liverpool rejuvenated by the return of fans and talismanic centre-back Virgil van Dijk from injury.

READ: Solskjaer defends Jones from Ferdinand criticism

The Dutchman's presence has seen Jurgen Klopp's men keep two clean sheets in their opening games against Norwich and Burnley.

But goalkeeper Alisson Becker acknowledged that beating Chelsea would send a far stronger signal to its title rivals that Liverpool is back to its best.

"For what we believe and for what we want to achieve, it's a good sign because you are playing one of the favourite sides in the title race and if you can beat one of these sides it's always good for you to give confidence," said the Brazilian.

"We won the Premier League before and we know that we need to think always about the next challenge that we have in front of us, so this game is important."

Where to watch?