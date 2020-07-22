Liverpool vs Chelsea: Premier League LIVE

Follow Sportstar's coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at the Anfield stadium.

LIVE UPDATES:

Starting XIs:

Liverpool:- Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino

Chelsea:- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, Willian

— Head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between these two sides this season, with Liverpool having beaten Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final and at Stamford Bridge in the league, but Chelsea having knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in March.

Liverpool has not done the Premier League double over Chelsea since 2011-12 but has also not lost a league game to the Blues at Anfield since 2014.

In all, these two sides have faced off 185 times before, with Liverpool leading the overall head-to-head record 80 wins to 64.

— Liverpool's defeat to Arsenal ended any hope the Reds had of breaking the all-time points record, with 99 now the limit heading into the final two games of the campaign. There are still a few landmarks up for grabs though.

Klopp's side could still record the biggest title-winning margin - its lead of 18 points is one short of the current record - while victory against CHelsea would see it equal the records for most home points and most home wins in a single season.

— Possible starting lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

— Team news

James Milner is expected to be back in contention for Liverpool in this match after nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks. Henderson and Joel Matip are still sidelined.

Klopp named arguably his strongest possible XI against Arsenal last time out and may do the same again here, although Naby Keita is among those pushing for a recall.

For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante is out with a hamstring injury while Billy Gilmour remains sidelined by a knee problem.

Olivier Giroud will certainly be expecting to lead the line once more, having netted on Sunday and also scored in his last three Premier League starts.

— Form guide

The Merseysider club had the chance to record the best single season in English top-flight history having dropped only two points from its opening 27 games, but since then it has won four, drawn two and lost three.

In all competitions Liverpool has now lost more games (six) than it has won (five) over its last 13 outings, the most recent defeat coming at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates courtesy of uncharacteristically sloppy errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The 58-game unbeaten home run, during which it has scored 150 goals, continues, but unless the champion can improve on its recent form it could be under threat from a Chelsea team with much more to play for.

The Blues have one of the worst defensive records away from home this season, and should they fail to keep a clean sheet at Anfield - something no team has managed since October 2018 - then they will set a new club record for most away goals conceded in a single Premier League campaign.

Back-to-back triumphs over Norwich City and Man United since then ensure that they travel to Merseyside in encouraging form.

Liverpool's Premier League form: WLWWDL

Chelsea's Premier League form: WLWWLW

— While the main event for the hosts will be after the game, the match itself is of paramount importance to Chelsea as it looks to secure a top-four spot with a game to spare.

Frank Lampard's side remains in pole position to claim one of the two remaining top-four spots, but there is little margin for error. It is a difficult season-ending double-header for the Blues: Liverpool tonight and at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City's defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday means that Lampard's side needs just one win from those final two games to guarantee a top-four finish.

— Liverpool welcomes Champions League-chasing Chelsea to Anfield in its final home game of an unforgettable season. It will also get its hands on the Premier League trophy for the very first time tonight.

The last Liverpool captain to life the English top-flight trophy? Alan Hansen 30 years ago, before the Premier League was even in existence!

Jordan Henderson is set to become the 10th Liverpool skipper to do so, adding his name to an illustrious list which includes Hansen, Graeme Souness, Phil Thompson, Emlyn Hughes, Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats, Willie Fagan, Donald McKinlay and Alex Raisbeck.