Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier league: When, where to watch, live streaming info, predicted lineups

On Saturday, two teams with contrasting fortunes to Arsenal and United meet at Anfield as Liverpool, in ninth, host 10th-placed Chelsea with both desperate for a victory to resurrect their faltering campaigns.

Many expected Liverpool and City to compete for the title again this season, but the Reds have endured a miserable term thus far.

Their dismal performance in the weekend’s 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion meant Liverpool lost back-to-back Premier League games for a second time this season.

It has suffered six defeats overall, three times as many as in the entirety of 2021-22.

Big things were expected of Chelsea after it spent big in the close season. But after replacing Thomas Tuchel as the Blues boss in September, Graham Potter has failed to inspire his new side.

The new signings have continued to arrive in January, but its form remains below par.

(with inputs from AP)

FORM GUIDE

In its last 10 games (including friendlies) at home, Liverpool has lost just twice, with the last loss in a competitive fixture coming against Leeds United on October 30, last year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has returned to winning ways after two losses and one draw, with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has won just two of its last 10 league games, though it did beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last time out. Away from home, the Blues are winless in five league matches, their longest run since September-December 2015.

Predicted lineups: Liverpool vs Chelsea Liverpool: Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Cucurella, Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount; Fofana

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Since November 2010, Liverpool and Chelsea have met 34 times in all competitions. Liverpool has won 11 times while Chelsea has won 10 games. The remaining 13 matches have ended as draws.

Liverpool vs Chelsea last five games:

⦿ Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties)

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties) ⦿ Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties)

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties) ⦿ Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool ⦿ Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea ⦿ Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea