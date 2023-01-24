Premier League

Three arrested for alleged homophobic chanting at Liverpool-Chelsea game

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment alarm and distress in Saturday’s game, the police said in a statement .

Aneesh Dey _11547
24 January, 2023 20:50 IST
24 January, 2023 20:50 IST
File Photo: In three separate incidents, two arrests took place outside the stadium on Anfield Road and one inside the ground, it added.

File Photo: In three separate incidents, two arrests took place outside the stadium on Anfield Road and one inside the ground, it added. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment alarm and distress in Saturday’s game, the police said in a statement .

Three men were arrested following reports of alleged homophobic chanting at the goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday.

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment alarm and distress in Saturday’s game, the police said in a statement to  Reuters.

Also Read
Manchester United relishing chance to win trophies says Ten Hag before League Cup semi-final

In three separate incidents, two arrests took place outside the stadium on Anfield Road and one inside the ground, it added.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form, and we will bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing any offensive chanting,” said Superintendent Paul Sutcliffe and match commander for the game.

“In this instance, if the three suspects are charged and found guilty for the offence, then we will we will be seeking football banning orders on them.” 

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us