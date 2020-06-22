Premier League: Leader Liverpool held at Everton in goalless derby

Liverpool may have to wait a little longer for its Premier League title celebrations after it was held to a 0-0 draw at Everton in the behind closed-doors Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side went into the game, its first competitive match in 103 days, knowing a victory would allow them to secure its first league title in 30 years on Wednesday with a win at home to Crystal Palace.

With eight games remaining of the season which has resumed after the novel coronavirus stoppage, Liverpool needs five more points to be sure of its first title of the Premier League era, unless Manchester City loses at home to Burnley on Monday.

There were few chances in a tight and ultimately disappointing game at Goodison Park but it was Everton, without a win over its local rival since 2010, which came closest to taking the points.

With 10 minutes remaining Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Liverpool keeper Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

Liverpool, which left Mohamed Salah on the bench, lacked its usual potency in attack with its best opening coming in the 35th minute when Roberto Firmino screwed a shot wide from a promising position while Fabinho went close late on with a curling free-kick.