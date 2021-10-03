Manchester City fights back twice for 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Manchester City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Anfield.

After struggling against a dominant City in the first half, Liverpool took the lead in the 59th minute when Mohamed Salah threaded the ball through to Sadio Mane who confidently fired past goalkeeper Ederson.

But City was on level terms 10 minutes later when Gabriel Jesus cut in from the right, leaving four Liverpool defenders behind before finding Phil Foden who drilled the ball into the far, bottom corner.

Salah then restored Liverpool's lead with a stunning individual goal, twisting and turning to lose Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte before firing home.

Once again, though, City responded -- Foden again finding space on the left and pulling the ball back to Kevin De Bruyne whose curling shot took a slight deflection off Joel Matip and beat keeper Alisson.