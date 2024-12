Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups out; Salah, Haaland start in LIV v MCI; Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Anfield Stadium.

LINEUPS OUT

Liverpool: Kelleher (gk), Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Manchester City: Ortega (gk), Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

PREVIEW

The one sizeable cloud on Liverpool’s horizon after an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League was the sight of Konate and right-back Conor Bradley hobbling off the field.

Former RB Leipzig player Konate appeared to have hurt his knee while Bradley, who was outstanding up against Real’s Kylian Mbappe, looked to be struggling with a hamstring.

Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold’s availability will certainly be a boost for Slot’s side which currently sits top of the table with 31 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand for City, a loss at Anfield would leave Guardiola’s men 11 points adrift of the leader in the Premier League title race.

A 0-4 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad last weekend marked its third successive Premier League loss, and a defeat at Anfield would be its first four-game losing streak in the top flight since 2007. It would also surpass its total number of losses from the whole 2023-24 season.

However, City fans can take comfort in the fact that their side have climbed back from deficits of eight points or more to win the league four times with Guardiola at the helm.

(With inputs from Reuters)

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO