Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head: LIV vs MCI, Premier League H2H record

Liverpool and Manchester City have faced each other 54 times in the Premier League. Here are the complete details of the head-to-head record.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 10:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, previously an injury concern, will be available for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester City.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, previously an injury concern, will be available for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, previously an injury concern, will be available for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The in-form Liverpool hosts struggling Manchester City in the 2024-25 season of the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

The one sizeable cloud on Liverpool’s horizon after an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League was the sight of Konate and right-back Conor Bradley hobbling off the field.

Former RB Leipzig player Konate appeared to have hurt his knee while Bradley, who was outstanding up against Real’s Kylian Mbappe, looked to be struggling with a hamstring.

Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold’s availability will certainly be a boost for Slot’s side which currently sits top of the table with 31 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand for City, a loss at Anfield would leave Guardiola’s men 11 points adrift of the leader in the Premier League title race.

Head to head details - Premier League
Matches: 54
Liverpool: 21
City: 12
Draws: 21
Recent results
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City - March 10, 2024
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool - November 25, 2023
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool - April 1, 2023
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - October 16, 2022
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool - April 10, 2022

