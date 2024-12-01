Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head: LIV vs MCI, Premier League H2H record

The in-form Liverpool hosts struggling Manchester City in the 2024-25 season of the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

PREVIEW

The one sizeable cloud on Liverpool’s horizon after an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League was the sight of Konate and right-back Conor Bradley hobbling off the field.

Former RB Leipzig player Konate appeared to have hurt his knee while Bradley, who was outstanding up against Real’s Kylian Mbappe, looked to be struggling with a hamstring.

Liverpool’s record of 15 wins from 17 games in all competitions under Slot is all the more impressive as it has suffered injuries to the likes of first-choice ‘keeper Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold’s availability will certainly be a boost for Slot’s side which currently sits top of the table with 31 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand for City, a loss at Anfield would leave Guardiola’s men 11 points adrift of the leader in the Premier League title race.

