 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo score as Liverpool beats Manchester City to extend lead at top

Cody Gakpo’s 12th-minute goal was scant reward for the Reds’ first-half domination and it sealed an 18th win in 20 games under Arne Slot thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 23:24 IST , Liverpool - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League 2024-25 against Manchester City at Anfield Stadium
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League 2024-25 against Manchester City at Anfield Stadium | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League 2024-25 against Manchester City at Anfield Stadium | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s crisis deepened in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo’s 12th-minute goal was scant reward for the Reds’ first-half domination and it sealed an 18th win in 20 games under Arne Slot thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

City is now 11 points off the runaway leader down in fifth and winless in seven games, including six defeats.

Arsenal and Chelsea are Liverpool’s closest challengers as City appear set to lose its crown as English champion after winning an unprecedented four consecutive titles. City’s only point since October 26 even felt like a defeat as it blew a 3-0 lead in the final 15 minutes to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

Pep Guardiola responded by dropping goalkeeper Ederson, while Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias were also restored to the defence.

But there was no response from the defending champion as it was blown away in the opening stages. Stefan Ortega was forced into fine saves from Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai before Virgil van Dijk crashed a header off the post.

City could barely get out of its half in the opening quarter and the goal duly arrived when Gakpo bundled in Salah’s enticing cross to the back post.

Van Dijk powered another big headed chance inches wide as the chances continued to come for Liverpool.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Man United crushes Everton in Amorim’s first home league game

City’s only away win against Liverpool since 2003 remains behind closed doors during the coronavirus-impacted 2021/22 season.

Guardiola’s men did at least manage to stem the bleeding by finally keeping some possession towards the end of the first half and Rico Lewis prodded their first attempt on goal just wide.

City started the second period more positively, but should still have been punished several times on the counter-attack.

Firstly, Ortega rushed off his line to block after Gakpo was played in by a superb Andy Robertson pass. Salah then skewed a one-on-one with the German goalkeeper over the bar to the consternation of most of the 60,000 crowd.

Another turnover deep inside its own half finally cost City the decisive second goal.

Luis Diaz robbed Walker and surged through before he was brought down by Ortega. Salah had fired wide from the spot in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid.

This time the Egyptian found the bottom corner for his 13th goal of the season to round off Liverpool’s dream week.

Guardiola emptied Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne off the bench in the second half in search of a lifeline.

However, City’s reliance on Erling Haaland for goals was again evident as he was marked out of the game by Van Dijk, who had been imperious until a late lapse of concentration should have gifted City a consolation.

He presented the ball to De Bruyne, but he could not beat the in-form Caoimhin Kelleher. Guardiola was taunted with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” in the closing stages.

The City boss responded by showing six fingers, one for each of his Premier League title wins in the past seven seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Liverpool /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Mohamed Salah /

Cody Gakpo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo score as Liverpool beats Manchester City to extend lead at top
    AFP
  2. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen wins action-packed race after Lando Norris penalised
    AP
  3. LIV 2-0 Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo on scoresheet as Liverpool beats Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  4. Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo score as Liverpool beats Manchester City to extend lead at top
    AFP
  2. Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rashford responds to Amorim challenge in rout of Everton
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea thumps Aston Villa 3-0 to move joint second
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Man United crushes Everton in Amorim’s first home league game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo score as Liverpool beats Manchester City to extend lead at top
    AFP
  2. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen wins action-packed race after Lando Norris penalised
    AP
  3. LIV 2-0 Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Gakpo on scoresheet as Liverpool beats Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  4. Guardiola goes seven straight games without a win for the first time in career after loss to Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on pitch, Serie A match against Inter Milan suspended
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment