Premier League

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE score: LIV 4-3 TOT; Jota scores in injury time - Premier League updates

Catch the live score and updates from Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 22:53 IST
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 22:53 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier match.

Catch the live score and updates from Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier match. | Photo Credit: AP

Catch the live score and updates from Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham: Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur be played?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV?
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to live stream Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us