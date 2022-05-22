Liverpool vs Wolves: Premier League predicted XI, form guide, streaming info

Manchester City will look to maintain the solo point lead as it takes on Aston Villa in the final Premier League fixture, eyeing its fourth league title in five years.

Pep Guardiola's side was on the receiving end of a heartbreak in the Champions League when Real Madrid eliminated the Cityzens in the semifinals at Santiago Bernabeu. However, the team has moved on since, registering two wins and one draw in its next three matches.

37 games down... 1 to go pic.twitter.com/lPKVWFNPpw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2022

Liverpool, on the other hand, is enjoying a phenomenal purple patch, having won the League Cup and FA Cup already this season. Jurgen Klopp's side sits a point below City with a lower goal difference as well.

The team is eyeing a quadruple, something no Premier League club has ever achieved and is halfway through, with two in the bag.

As it steps out for the final Premier League fixture, it will eye not only a win (preferably one with a big margin), but also either a draw or loss for City.

Who is Liverpool playing on the final day?

Liverpool will be playing Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is placed eighth in the league table and has 51 points from 37 matches.

The Wolves are without a win in their last six matches and had won a match back in early April against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa - a side crucial to Liverpool's title hopes.

But, we will come to that later.

Klopp's side has made its home a fortress again after a loss to Burnley in January last here and has not lost a single Premier League match here this season. Whether Wolves can breach it and cause a major upset remains to be seen on Matchday 38.

Team Form: Liverpool's last Premier League loss this season came last year, when Leicester City beat it 1-0. Klopp's side has remained unfazed since, with 15 wins in 18 league matches.

Wolves, on the other hand, has lost five of its last 10 matches and comes into the match with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

Liverpool last five matches:

Win: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Win: Aston 1-2 Liverpool

Aston 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Win: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool

W 15

D 3

L 0



Liverpool remain unbeaten in 2022 - the only side without a #PL defeat since the turn of the year#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/3LQoeHVa1O — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2022

Wolves last five matches:

Draw: Wolves 1-1 Norwich City

Wolves 1-1 Norwich City Loss: Wolves 1-5 Man City

Wolves 1-5 Man City Draw: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Loss: Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion Loss: Burnley 1-0 Wolves

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have met 15 times in the past and the Reds have won 12 times and drawn twice. The only win that Wolves had against Liverpool was 12 years ago on December 30, 2010. That win had come at Anfield.

ALSO READ | Liverpool won't take risks with Salah despite Golden Boot race

Players to watch out for:

Luis Diaz, Liverpool: The Colombian has become a menace for the opposition defence along the flanks and has been instrumental in delivering crosses for attackers at the center of the box.

He played a crucial role to seal Liverpool's place in the Champions League final and has four goals and three assists in the Premier League so far.

Luis Díaz is averaging a trophy once every 7.7 games in a Liverpool shirt.



That's including the Primeira Liga winners' medal arriving in the post. https://t.co/xpRSKTGXl3 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 14, 2022

Conor Coady, Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Wolves captain, despite being a centre-back, is the joint third-highest goal scorer for the club this season.

Coady is known for his aerial threat and was instrumental in stealing a point against Chelsea through a st-minute equaliser.

Predicted Lineups: