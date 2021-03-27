Liverpool's Mane delivers fighting talk, not excuses

Liverpool should fight right through to the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for its dismal Premier League title defence, forward Sadio Mane said.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to its first English top-flight title in 30 years, but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form have left it seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side is still in with a chance of winning this year's Champions League, where it faces Real Madrid in the quarterfinals next month. Otherwise, Liverpool has to scramble into the top four in the Premier League to qualify for the continent's most elite competition next season.

Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson is doubtful starter for Euro finals

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again," Mane said. "When you are a fighter, you never try to make excuses. We are here to find solutions. Being together with my teammates always gives me high energy.

Arsenal on track to become powerhouse under Arteta, says Willian

"In football – and in life in general – you can't expect anything, and for years and years, this complicated situation has not happened. We have always been successful, but now this has happened, and we can see it is like how life is."

The Senegal international was one of Liverpool's standout players last season but has struggled to hit those heights in the current campaign, managing just 12 goals and six assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Mane is confident the tide will soon turn. "We need to be positive and fight," he said. "This is what we try to do to change this situation, and I'm sure that it will change."

Liverpool faces Arsenal in the Premier League on April 3 after the international break.