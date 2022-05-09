Man City in pole position after 'perfect' Newcastle display: Grealish

Manchester City's thumping victory over Newcastle United was the perfect response to its agonising Champions League exit and has put it in the driving seat in the Premier League title run-in, midfielder Jack Grealish said.

City came into the game on the back of a dramatic semifinal defeat by Real Madrid in Europe's elite club competition but a brace by Raheem Sterling and goals by Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden proved the perfect pick-me-up for Pep Guardiola's side.

With the 5-0 win, City is now three points clear of Liverpool with three games left and has a better goal difference.

"We always knew there was going to be pressure on us, especially after midweek," Grealish told reporters. "We bounced back perfectly. We stuck together as a unit, which was needed.

Man City faces defensive injury crisis as Dias ruled out for run-in

"We just have to go out there and win every game ourselves, we're in the driving seat. We can't look at what is going on around us. We just have to go and win every game.

"Fingers crossed, we have to go back and work hard as we have another huge game on Wednesday."

Grealish said the victory against an in-form Newcastle side was all the more important after Liverpool was held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

"We played against a good Newcastle team who have been brilliant since January. Today was the perfect response and perfect performance," Grealish, who made a late assist for Sterling, added.

City faces Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.