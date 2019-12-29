Man City must adapt to get back on top - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola acknowledged Manchester City must change to return to the top of the Premier League, though he again ruled out making January signings.

The reigning champion suffered its fifth defeat of the season at Wolves on Friday to leave itself 14 points adrift of runaway leader Liverpool, which also has a game in hand.

It means City is unlikely to start the new decade by adding to the four domestic titles it had won in the 2010s, during which time it also won the FA Cup twice and lifted the EFL Cup on four occasions.

Such success has transformed City but Guardiola knows the club cannot afford to stand still if it is to win more trophies.

"The club in the last decade make an incredible step with different managers, different players and sustain that," Guardiola said at a news conference.

"I think in 10 years [City] won four Premier Leagues so it's not bad considering this league.

"There are periods. Football is not all the time being up there. We were incredible for two seasons and in this competition, the Premier League, we lost more games [this season] than the previous two seasons and you have to adapt.

"You have to analyse and move forward."

That adaptation process is likely to take place after the season, though, when it has already been confirmed that David Silva is leaving and Fernandinho may follow him out of the exit door.

City seemingly has issues to address now, yet when asked whether that would result in incomings next month, Guardiola replied: "Nope."

Guardiola's side had to play with 10 men for 78 minutes of a 3-2 loss against Wolves after goalkeeper Ederson was sent off.

It is next in action on Sunday against Sheffield United, with Guardiola, like many of his counterparts, not a fan of the quick turnaround.

"All the managers, everybody agrees about that," he said.

"Every season is the same. The first season was the same – I played at Anfield and two days later with Burnley at home we played 75 minutes 10 against 11 as well.

"My words are not going to change. I think Jose Mourinho said the same and Jurgen [Klopp]. Every season is the same. TVs decide and we have to adapt.

"I don't have any confidence about that [changing long term], they don't care."