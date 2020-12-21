Man City boss Guardiola not expecting January signings

Manchester City is unlikely to dip into the transfer market in the January window, despite its issues in the attack, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club's finances, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has yet to open his account in the Premier League this season, with injuries limiting his time on the pitch, while Gabriel Jesus has netted only twice.

City has scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League games, just over half of the 37 it had netted at the same stage of the previous campaign.

Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0 to move into Bundesliga top four

When asked if City was looking to strengthen its strikeforce in the January window, Guardiola said: "No, I don't think so because the economic situation around the world is what it is.

"All the clubs struggle - we are not an exception."

While City has lacked a cutting edge up front, its defence has been rock solid.

Saturday's 1-0 victory at Southampton marked its sixth clean sheet of the season and it has conceded a total of 12 league goals, the fewest of the 20 teams.

Ruben Dias has flourished since he arrived from Benfica in September and Guardiola expects the Portuguese defender to be an integral part of the club's future.

"Ruben doesn't make a single mistake and he is always focused," Guardiola said. "Our club bought an exceptional defender - especially for the personality.

Vardy strikes again as Leicester sinks Spurs

"What is important when you buy a player is that you have a feeling they will be settled for the next years. And we are pretty sure Ruben will give us big moments."

City faces Arsenal in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.