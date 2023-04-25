Man City aim to put destiny in their hands with win over Arsenal: Guardiola

Manchester City has the momentum going into Wednesday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash at home to Arsenal and manager Pep Guardiola believes it is because the players know how to pace themselves so that they peak at the right time.

City, who have moved within five points of Arsenal with two games in hand, are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions after 13 wins and three draws and are chasing the treble having reached the Champions League semifinals and FA Cup final.

A win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium would close the gap to two points and “put destiny in our hands”, Guardiola said.

The Spaniard, who could be heading for the greatest season of his illustrious managerial career, believes his players have learned to pace themselves early in the season and have the ability to turn it on when the finish line is in sight.

They are approaching every game like a final, he said.

“Now we know exactly what we’re playing for,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. “To have the chance in our hands, they have it in their hands too, because if they win it depends on them - the destiny will be in their hands - but if we win it’s in ours.”

City have beaten Arsenal in the last seven meetings in all competitions and the Gunners have not won at The Etihad since 2015.

However, Guardiola said the result on Wednesday will not determine how the rest of the Premier League season plays out, calling it “important but not decisive.

Also Read Spurs players to reimburse travelling fans after 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle

“It’s really good to be here,” he added. “After the first round of the Premier League, (with what) Arsenal have done, it was difficult to think we’d be here in that moment.

“So it’s a really, really important game because we can get points and our biggest opponent this season cannot... (but) there are still many tough games for both sides. We have more games to play but we can’t deny how important it is.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said earlier on Tuesday that his side would need “absolute perfection in every single ball” to beat the reigning champion but Guardiola refuted that.

“Perfection doesn’t exist in football,” he said, but added, “The way (Arsenal) play against so many teams, we have to be really good to impose our game.

“In these type of games we decide to make so intense in many things and be so aggressive, always the spaces are there. The quality of the players to have the ball under pressure, it will not be a game where one team will have 65 to 70% possession.”