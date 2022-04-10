Premier League: Man City's Gabriel Jesus scores first league goal of 2022 against Liverpool

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goal of 2022 and gave his side a 2-1 lead against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League, Jesus Scores for City; MCI 2-1 LIV

Jesus, who scored a Premier League goal after 197 days, found himself in space and converted Joao Cancelo's cross with a delicate finish above Liverpool goalkpeer Alisson's head in the 36th minute. The ball struck the underside of the crossbar and crept inside the net.