Football Premier League Premier League Premier League: Man City's Gabriel Jesus scores first league goal of 2022 against Liverpool Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goal of 2022 and gave his side a 2-1 lead against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Jesus, who scored a Premier League goal after 197 days, found himself in space and converted Joao Cancelo's cross with a delicate finish above Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's head in the 36th minute. The ball struck the underside of the crossbar and crept inside the net.