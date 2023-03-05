Premier League

Man Utd bidders cleared for next stage of takeover - reports

The bidders will now have the opportunity to conduct due diligence on Manchester United by accessing detailed financial information.

AFP
05 March, 2023 21:00 IST
05 March, 2023 21:00 IST
With the Glazers at the helm, United has undergone a major decline in fortunes on the field.

With the Glazers at the helm, United has undergone a major decline in fortunes on the field. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The bidders will now have the opportunity to conduct due diligence on Manchester United by accessing detailed financial information.

Bids from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to buy Manchester United have progressed to the next stage of a potential takeover, according to reports on Sunday.

Sky Sports and The Telegraph said the bidders will now have the opportunity to conduct due diligence on the club by accessing detailed financial information.

Neither bid has reportedly met the £6 billion ($7.2 billion) asking price of current owners the Glazer family.

The Americans have been deeply unpopular with United fans since burdening the club with huge debts via a leveraged £790 million takeover in 2005.

The Glazers have also overseen a major decline in United’s fortunes on the field.

Victory over Newcastle United in last weekend’s League Cup final was the English giant’s first trophy for six years and it last won the Premier League title a decade ago.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is aiming to take 100 per cent control of the 20-time English champion and has earned support from some fans by pledging to wipe out United’s debt.

However, the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has expressed concern over Qatar’s human rights record and the sporting integrity of owning both the Red Devils and French giant Paris Saint-Germain.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS company is looking to gain majority control of United by buying out the stake held by the Glazer family.

A self-proclaimed United fan, Ratcliffe is one of the UK’s wealthiest people with an estimated net worth of £12.5 billion due to the success of his global chemical company.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us