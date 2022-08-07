Premier League

Ten Hag starts Man Utd tenure as manager with 2-1 loss to Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag started his managerial tenure with a 2-1 loss as Brighton won its first ever match at Old Trafford.

Reuters
07 August, 2022 20:47 IST
07 August, 2022 20:47 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross in action with Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen 

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross in action with Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag started his managerial tenure with a 2-1 loss as Brighton won its first ever match at Old Trafford.

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United began with a 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as the Dutch manager was shown just how much work is ahead of him.

There were yet more loud and angry protests against United's owners, the American Glazer family, before the kick-off and it was also a familiar scene on the field.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Pascal Gross to slot home.

Nine minutes later, Gross doubled the lead, with his sixth career goal against United, after David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United's attempted comeback.

The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United, following their 4-0 victory in May.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38

Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager

Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us