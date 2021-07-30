Man United's Rashford to undergo shoulder operation

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will soon undergo surgery on a shoulder injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Rashford had struggled with a shoulder problem during the latter part of the 2020-21 season and played only a limited role with England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, where it lost to champion Italy.

"Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury," United said in a statement.

"He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

United did not indicate the likely length of Rashford's absence, but the BBC reported earlier this month that the 23-year-old is expected to be out for around 12 weeks and will miss the start of the Premier League season.

Rashford's absence at the start of the campaign would be a huge blow for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian aiming to improve on last season's second-place league finish.

United starts its 2021-22 season on August 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.