Football EPL EPL Man United's De Gea tests positive for Covid, Henderson to start against Spurs Dean Henderson is set to take his place and make his first start in the league in the evening kick-off t Old Trafford. Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 16:46 IST Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 12 March, 2022 16:46 IST Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Manchester Evening News. The Spaniard is set to miss the team's crucial Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.Dean Henderson is set to take his place and make his first start in the league in the evening kick-off at Old Trafford.Defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane missed the derby against Manchester City last week after having contracted the virus.More to follow... Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :