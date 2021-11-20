Football EPL EPL Man United's Greenwood tests positive for Covid-19, confirms Solskjaer Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the team's fixture against Watford. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 19:43 IST Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. - Reuters Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 19:43 IST Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Saturday.United, which is sixth on the Premier League table, takes on Watford at Vicarage Road, aiming to bounce back from the defeat to Manchester City before the international break."Mason has got COVID unfortunately. He’s tested positive, so we’ll wait for him to get back,” said Solskjaer.More to follow... Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :