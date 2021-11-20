Man United's Greenwood tests positive for Covid-19, confirms Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Saturday.

United, which is sixth on the Premier League table, takes on Watford at Vicarage Road, aiming to bounce back from the defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

"Mason has got COVID unfortunately. He’s tested positive, so we’ll wait for him to get back,” said Solskjaer.

More to follow...