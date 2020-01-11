Man Utd boss Ole Solskjaer on 'open' transfer talks with Ed Woodward

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he was forthright with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regarding transfers.

United, which is sixth in the Premier League, is expected to strengthen its squad in January as it faces an injury crisis.

And Solskjaer said he was direct with Woodward when it came to United's approach in the transfer market.

"Of course I am [forthright]. We have got open discussions and, of course, we're open and honest and we talk," he told UK newspapers.

"But I wouldn't say to you what I say to him. I would never say I need this and this player out of the club to you.

"We are building towards something and I'm almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we have as a vision and a plan, but it doesn't change from September 1 to now. It's impossible for that to change. Ask [Woodward] if I am.

"I am not going to protect myself. I am going to do what is best for the club, what I think and we feel is right for the club, and I will never put myself before the club. This is Man United and there is no 'I' in Manchester and, for me, there is no 'I' in this team and I could never, ever do that."

Solskjaer, whose side hosts Norwich City on Saturday, said he was happy with his squad despite the club potentially looking to make moves this month.

"I have those conversations with Ed all the time. And we are looking at how we are going to look in one month's time, five months' time, in the longer period," he said.

"He knows my feelings and we know our feelings. I am very happy with these players."