Man Utd goalkeeper Romero unharmed in car crash

Sergio Romero was involved in a car crash on Monday, but the Manchester United goalkeeper walked away unharmed.

Images showed Romero's Lamborghini supercar smashed up in the vicinity of United's Carrington training ground.

United confirmed to Omnisport Romero did not suffer any injuries and trained as normal ahead of the Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday.

Argentina international Romero is second choice behind David de Gea, though often takes over for cup competitions.

The 32-year-old has made nine appearances this season, having last featured in United's 1-0 win over Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay last Wednesday.

Signed from Sampdoria in 2015, Romero has played 54 times in total, helping United win the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at the club.