Man Utd move a 'dream come true', says Ighalo

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo described joining the Red Devils as a "dream come true" following his deadline-day switch.

United completed a shock loan deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Ighalo on Friday, with the 30-year-old joining until the end of the Premier League season.

With injured star forward Marcus Rashford facing at least two months on the sidelines, United turned to Ighalo, who scored 10 goals for Chinese Super League side Shenhua last term.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United," former Watford striker Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

"But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started."

Ighalo, who was linked to United during former boss Louis van Gaal's tenure after scoring 40 goals from 100 appearances across all competitions for Watford, has starred in China.

After netting 36 times in all competitions in two seasons with Chinese side Changchun Yatai, Nigeria international Ighalo left for Shenhua in 2019.

"It's been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all," he said. "This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

"I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season. The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester. Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work."

United drew 0-0 at home to Wolves on Saturday and after the mid-season break, it travels to fourth-placed Chelsea, which it trails by six points.