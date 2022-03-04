Man Utd needs to develop similar 'corporate identity' to Man City

Manchester City has a clear identity in place for the club to be successful and the structure is something Manchester United should aspire to develop in the next two years, the Old Trafford boss Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

City has won three Premier League titles since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016 and is on course for a fourth with a six-point lead at the top of the standings while United has not claimed the trophy since 2013.

"Guardiola has a clear idea of how he wants to play. This idea is the headline for everything that happens at the club -- recruitment, players they will sign or, at one stage, sell," Rangnick told reporters ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad.

"This is the secret behind their success. They have a clear corporate identity and this is their guideline for everything that they do. That is for new players and staff members.

"This is what all top clubs in Europe have in common and this is something that needs to be developed and improved at Manchester United in the next couple of years."

United is fourth in the table, 19 points behind City. Rangnick, who has faced Guardiola before in the Bundesliga, said the Spaniard and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp were "two of the best coaches in Europe".

"We know that we are playing against one of, if not the best team in the world. They have developed well since he (Guardiola)arrived here," Rangnick added.

"The same happened at Bayern Munich and Barcelona... We know what they are all about. It will be about a lot of tactical discipline, defensive work... and taking our chances."

Rangnick said Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani could return to the team after recovering from a groin problem while he also touched upon improving Marcus Rashford's form.

Rashford scored 21 goals in all competitions last season but has found the net only five times this season after returning from shoulder surgery in the summer.

"There are a few things that have happened in the last few weeks and months that could have not been foreseen by anyone," Rangnick said.

"Marcus has got abundant talent, he has got pace, physicality -- everything you need as a modern striker. I will put all my energy into helping him take the same pathway as everyone else in the last few months."